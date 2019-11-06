Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has asked the military to be proactive by taking the counter-insurgency battle to Boko Haram enclaves rather than responding after strikes by the terrorists.

Zulum, who spoke at the North East Security Summit in Maiduguri, yesterday, said winning the war against Boko Haram may prove abortive, except the military launched offensive against terrorists locations.

“The issue of insurgency can be resolved by taking the battle to terrorists locations. The only solution is to take the fight to the corridors of Boko Haram,” said Zulum.

At the summit organised by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Governor Zulum commended the military for recent successes, especially in the destruction of Boko Haram logistical strength.

He said the military, Department of Security Services (DSS), other security agencies, traditional rulers, and the people of Borno were abreast of Boko Haram locations.

He urged the military to deploy their full arsenal against the insurgents, lamenting that the violence perpetrated by the sect was crippling the state.

The governor appealed to the military not to relent in their effort to win the war, even as he thanked President Muhamadu Buhari for his determination to end the war.

Governor Zulum said there was the need to re-establish civil authority in some of communities already deserted by inhabitants, especially following the withdrawal of troops.

Yobe State Governor Mai Buni said no war was ever won by force anywhere in the world, and demanded that dialogue and legal means be considered as measures to end the Boko Haram attacks.

Senator Ali Ndume, who represented Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, advocated increase in budgetary allocation to security agencies.

“We can’t win this war now with the current budget to our military; we need more personnel in the military and police to end Boko Haram attacks,” said Ndume.

He also expressed concern over the fate of children orphaned by the crisis, saying majority of thems were growing up without love, care, education or skills in the North East.

He warned that the children, if left without government or society care, could pose severe threats to the society in future.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the summit was organised to sensitise people in the North East to participate in developing strategies to confront security threats in the zone.

He said at the previous summits in Katsina and Ibadan in August and September, far-reaching decisions were taken on how to resolve security challenges in the two regions.

The Deputy Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe represented their governors at the summit. Others in attendance were the acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu; Theater Commander, Maj Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi; Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai, traditional and religious leaders, security personnel, community and labour leaders.