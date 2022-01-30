Former Governor Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to take charge of their country already blessed by God but facing so many challenges sprouting from leadership failure over the years.

Obi made the call at Nkpor while addressing the National Directors of Religious Education. He insisted that Nigeria would have far developed beyond the decadence being experienced in every part of the country, if not for bad governance.

He urged Nigerians to understand that what is left to be done for the country to move forward, is for Nigerians to rise against the societal ills eating up the country. He drew an analogy from the biblical passage of Mark 4:38, where the disciples were battling with the storm as Jesus slept peacefully in the boat. He said that the storms raging through the nation would subside if Nigerians can rise and wholly commit to the development of the nation.

Obi mentioned widespread corruption, rising poverty, high unemployment rate and exceedingly high cost of governance as all man-made problems that need to be solved by man.

“It will take visionary and competent leaders, at all levels of government, to save the nation from further collapse. We need prayers, but we all need to work hard towards developing the nation,” Obi said.