From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the South East governors to take the advice of Katsina State Governor Bello Masari who recently advised state residents to arm themselves in self-defence in the face of the growing insecurity in Katsina.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful noted that the comment by the governor never came to them as a surprise but only vindicated their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, earlier warning of plots by the killer Fulani herdsmen to overrun the country.

Powerful added that Kanu has been insisting on the same comment made by Masari.

‘This call by the Katsina State Governor has vindicated our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been consistently advising Nigerian and particularly Biafrans to defend themselves against the jihad Fulani terrorists,’ the statement read.

‘Our leader is the man who saw tomorrow, everything he said has fully happened. This is a clarion call on South East governors who do not understand the tactics and gimmicks which Fulani are playing in their desperation to conquer and Islamise indigenous people living in Nigeria.

‘The politically correct South East governors and political elite should stop living in the past. They had better wake from their slumber and decode the obvious signals of the call by Masari.

‘Let Nigerians prepare because the much talked about Fulani agenda is about to be fully executed. Our Leader Nnamdi Kanu warned Nigerians but they called him a terrorist instead of appreciating him. The Fulani are bent on making Nigeria another Afghanistan. You may doubt it but watch out for it. The signs are obvious,’ Powerful stated.

Advising South East governors to take Masari’s advice seriously, he assured that the terrorists who try to penetrate the South East would be repelled by IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN).

‘However, we can assure them that they will not succeed in Biafra land. We are prepared to repel Fulani in their quest to take over our ancestral land. IPOB is peaceful but they should not dare us or take our peaceful disposition for weakness.

‘Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saw this and knew that a time like this would come. He formed a very formidable security outfit by December 2020, and the gallant Eastern Security Network ESN operatives will always live up to their mandate.

‘We blame our governors in the South East and South South for failing to constitute security outfit to protect our land and people in it. The governors still believe whatever Fulani governors tell them without actually knowing that they are secretly making efforts to use bandits, killer herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists and other terrorist groups operating in the North to overrun Nigeria.

‘The recent state position of the Katsina State Governor has proven what our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was saying about Fulani and their agents. Now is the time to stand together and resist them. If the indigenous nations in Nigeria fail to stand now, they may never stand again,’ Powerful advised.