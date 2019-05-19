Gyang Bere, Jos

The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged the newly-elected Chairman of Northern Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Simon Lalong, to take the issue of security of lives and property in the region seriously as he assumes the leadership of the forum.

Rev Pam, in a press statement issued in Jos on Sunday viewed the election of Governor Lalong at the region’s trial moment as a testimony of his leadership qualities and urged him to do all he could to ensure lasting peace returns to the North.

Pam added that the Northern Christian body was yearning also for close collaboration with northern governors for religious harmony between Christians and Muslim faithful in the northern states.

He insisted that the people must be allowed to have their freedom of worship in any part of the North if they are to contribute their quota to the development of the states they live in.

Pam urged the Governor Lalong-led Northern Governors Forum to deliberate on issues that could turn around the fortunes of the northern states and come up with suggestions on how they could move the region forward in the area of education and technological development.

He urged Lalong and governors in the North to come up with innovation that will salvage the region from security challenges and poverty.