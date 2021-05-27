From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The people of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw and Obeagu Ugwuaji in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State have stated their resolve to support any government initiative that will bring development to their land so long as there will be adequate compensation to the community. This is as they warned Emene community to stop laying claim to their ancestral land.

Emene community had recently cried out against the revocation of plots of land at Akani Layout by the Enugu State Government, alleging that those were the only land left for them and their unborn generations.

Rising from a crucial meeting in Enugu, Thursday, the Ugwuaji people expressed disappointment over what they called frivolous and baseless statements credited to Emene community claiming ownership of the said Akani Layout.

One of the community leaders, Sunday Ngene, who spoke to newsmen warned that the peaceful disposition of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw and Obeagu Ugwuaji communities should not be misinterpreted for weakness.

Ngene who is also the President General of Ugwuaji Town Union advised the Enugu State Government under the leadership of peace-loving Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to be wary of land grabbers who now disguise as “Emene community with known intent to mislead the government to take possession of Ugwuaji land, knowing that the said land historically does not belong to them.”

Also, Palace Secretary of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, Chief Bob Ugwu admonished Emene community to steer clear of their ancestral land; describing as laughable, the purported claim by the suspected interlopers.

For him, the said statement was a joke taken too far, reiterating the resolve of the Greater Ugwuaji community to protect their ancestral heritage.