Anti-riot policemen have barricaded strategic locations in Umuahia, Abia State capital, to ward off #EndSARS protesters.

The policemen were heavily armed and stationed their vehicles at Umuahia Tower round-about.

The security personnel blocked the passages leading to Aba, Bende, Umuwaya, Azikiwe, Ojike, Bank roads and other areas.

The situation disrupted human and vehicular movements as vehicles were turned back by the security operatives, while people resorted to trekking long distances.

Some traders and consumers who had gone to market earlier to purchase their goods were seen carrying them on their heads.

Business activities were also grounded as shops did not open. Some of the business centres that opened earlier in the morning quickly shut down for fear of being attacked.

Commercial banks and other offices also did not open, as bank customers were stranded at the gates.

The patrol teams of the Nigerian Army and the police were also moving around the city with their vehicles amid the blare of sirens.