By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday charged residents of the state to take responsibility for the government’s assets and treat it as their personal property.

The governor stated this while commissioning the newly built multi-level Car Park and Facility Building at Onikan.

Sanwo-Olu said with new facilities in place, the age long parking problem associated with the area had been addressed.

He charged residents of the state to make good use of the property and care for it like their personal property in order to attract more of it to the area.

“Let us ensure that we see public assets as our own assets. Let us ensure that we pay what we ought to pay so that a facility like this can continue to be in a good place.

“Our administration has completed several iconic projects and the multilevel car park facility we are commissioning today is another step towards fulfilling one of the goals of the pillar ‘T’ in our THEMES Agenda, which stands for traffic management and transportation. This is a major standpoint of our administration as traffic management is a major driver of our economy”, he said.

The multi-level car park and facility can accommodate 384 cars on five suspended floors, Sanwo-Olu said would help to ease the age long parking problem along this axis, as well as ensuring free flow of traffic as there will no longer be disruption to vehicular movement resulting from parking on the streets.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the facility will be supported by efficient traffic management and an Automated Fare Collection Service (AFCS) – that will offer an operable payment solution to prevent traffic dovetailing into the main road.

In her address, the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure Engineer Aramide Adeyoye said the facility would help create jobs and reduce traffic congestion.

She said the project which started in 2013 by the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hazmat when he was Commissioner for Works in Lagos state had foresight when he decided to turn a dump site into a multi- layered car park.

Engineer Adeyoye also noted that the facility has two banquet rooms with capacity of 800 and 600 persons each, adding it also has a water treatment plant, elevators and staircases for smooth pedestrian movement.

