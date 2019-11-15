Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urging the family of former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Opeyemi Akinyele, to take solace in his lasting legacies

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while commiserating with family of former colorful minister, who passed away on Thursday night, noted that as a trained teacher and Public Relations Specialist, Akinyele’s scrupulousness, discipline, and diligence were always obvious to those who worked closely with him, and his love for the nation, which was zealously demonstrated through providing exemplary leadership.

The President also commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State, friends and professional colleagues of the departed former Chairman of National Sports Commission and Chairman of National Reconciliation Committee.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the former minister eternal rest, and comfort all members of his family.