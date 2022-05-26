Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday urged the Nigerian military to take the battle against bandits to their enclaves, to end the lingering insurgency in the state.

Matawalle made the call in Gusau while receiving a visiting team of members of the Army War College of Nigeria on a study tour to the military task force codenamed “Operation Hadarin Daji.”

The governor explained that adopting a total pro-active measure would clear the bandits and restore law and order in the state.

He, however, acknowledged that the military was overstretched and also in need of more modern equipment.

“We understand that the military is overstretched due to the multiple security challenges facing the country as a result of which all the men in the service are currently engaged,” he noted.

The governor advised the federal government to consider re-engaging some of the nation’s retired military officers into the service to help the fight against insurgency.

Matawalle lauded the Federal Government for its efforts to acquire more state-of-the-art equipment to tackle insecurity in the country.

The governor said that he recognized the effort of the military in tackling banditry in the state over the years.

He promised to support the military’s operations until peace was restored in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey, commended Matawalle for the support he had rendered to the officers in their operations in Zamfara.

Bassey re-iterated the commitment of the military in ending the security challenges facing the country.

The team honoured Matawalle with an award of excellence before departing the Government House, Gusau.(NAN)