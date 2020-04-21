Gabriel Dike

The former Head of Service of the Federation, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi says the destiny of the country is in the hands of Nigerian students.

Prof. Afolabi, who stated this while delivering the 4th public lecture of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) titled: “Is Climate Change Real in Nigeria’’.

The former Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education advised Nigerian students to query issues raised rather than accept it as the truth.

His word “Our destiny is in your hands. Nigerian students, don’t wait for us, our generation is passing away. I expect you to do something to change the situation in the country. You should always query the status quo. Always ask questions to see if you can provide a solution to any issue you are confronted with.”

According to him, climate change is a global reality that must be addressed and noted that the colossal quantities of carbon dioxide pumped into the atmosphere over the past century are warming temperature at a rapid rate.

“Because of this, flooding, extreme weather, wildfires, and other natural disasters are occurring frequently and at a greater degree of intensity than ever. Decisive, committed actions must be taken today to avert an added temperature rise exceeding 356F.”

The former HOS warned that it is time to punch that red alert button to push the world to lower their carbon emissions now before it becomes too late.

Prof. Afolabi admitted that the impacts of global warming are being felt across the globe, adding extreme heat waves have caused tens of thousands of deaths around the world in recent years”.

In his remarks, YABATCH Rector, Femi Omokungbe said the ideas behind the setting up of the Research Development and Publication Committee are to promote knowledge, improve capacity, stimulate idea and to educate the society about now research.

He said the college will continue to explore available avenues to improve teaching; learning and research with the aim of developing knowledge and national development.

Omokungbe, an engineer, described the topic as apt and timely because there are increased human activities and the manifestation of its impacts all over the world.

The rector lauded committee on research and publication for their commitment and the quality of presentation and choice of guest lecturers’ since the start of the public lecture series.