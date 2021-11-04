The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Bishop Matthew Kukah, has challenged the people of Anambra State to take their destinies in their hands in making this weekend’s election free, fair and credible.

Bishop Kukah, the Secretary of National Peace Committee, spoke on the sideline at the stakeholders meeting in Awka on Wednesday, emphasizing that the people of Anambra are heterogeneous culturally and religious to allow the election to divide them.

“Anambra has no reason being divided. They are culturally homogeneous, predominantly or significantly Christians to the point of 80, 90 per cent. The issue of what God are to Anambra they ought to know better.

“I am impressed with the coming of INEC Chairman, who is taking all the troubles with all the difficulties to be physically here just to encourage the people of Anambra.

“This country is ours to fix and I think Anambra has the mandate to do so. As I said earlier, the people contesting for Anambra governorship election are literally qualified to be contesting for the Presidency of Nigeria.

“The elections are here and if you decide that you don’t want to vote, you have voted, if you decide that you are not going to vote, it will not stop the process, it will only mean that the candidate that you did not want may probably be the one to win the election and you have to live with the consequences.

