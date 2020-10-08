Tony John, Port Harcourt

Freed Port Harcourt-based female lawyer Miss Bisola Ajayi has disclosed that she escaped death by divine providence, following the timely intervention of operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command.

Miss Ajayi, who disclosed that her captors increased their ransom from N50 million to N200 million, said the boys that kidnapped her last Sunday, had concluded to take her to the swamp to be killed before policemen suddenly appeared.

She made the disclosure while fielding questions from reporters shortly after the State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, had briefed the media on her release.

The lawyer said the hoodlums became afraid of how news about her abduction had gone round and had resolved on Wednesday night to kill her.

Ajayi narrated:

‘On Sunday evening, I was taken (kidnapped) by unknown gunmen in front of my house. They shot at me and took me in front of my family members. In fact, the told me they came for my family members.

‘I didn’t know where they kept me. But, they asked for ransom of N50 million. By the next day, the ransom went up to N200 million because everybody has reported that I was missing.

‘In fact, as at yesterday (Wednesday), they had decided that they would kill me. I want to thank everyone that ensured that I came home alive.

‘Some of the boys were violent, they kept on beating me. But, there were a few of them that told me that they would let me go if the ransom is paid.

‘There was one of them, in particular, that was surprised that I didn’t have a bullet wound. He thought that I have some charm on me. So, he kept on checking my body. I told him no, that it was Jesus Christ that saved me.

‘They were looking for how to kill me because they were certain that with the news that had gone round, somehow, something was going to go wrong. So, they planned yesterday night to move me into the swamp to kill me. So, the Police came just in time. All I could do is just to pray,’ she stated.

The lady, however, thanked Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, Nigerian Bar Association and others that contributed to her safe rescue.

‘I just want to thank the Governor of Rivers State (Nyesom Wike), the State Commissioner of Police (Joseph Mukan), National President of Nigeria Bar Association and Chairman of Port Harcourt branch of NBA, the Anti-Kidnap Unit and everyone that put in the effort to get me freed from them (kidnappers),’ she expressed.

Her rescue came barely two days after the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, disclosed that preliminary investigation had revealed the gang behind her abduction.

He disclosed this when members of the task force set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in Port Harcourt.