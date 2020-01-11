Seyi Bakare

It was like a Christmas gift. Two days to the 2019 Christmas celebration, Governor Dapo Abiodun drove through Lagos-Abeokuta Road to Ota, Ogun State, to inspect two roads being done at Osi Ota to link AIT Road and Ikola, Lagos State. One of the roads – Osi Ota/AIT Road – was 95 percent completed while the other – Osi Ota/Ikola Road – was at about 80 percent completion stage. Residents trooped out at the sound of the siren announcing the governor’s visit. Within minutes of the convoy’s arrival and the governor stepping out from his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, a crowd of residents had gathered and you could see their excitement. The expression on their faces was like “Thank you Mr Governor for easing our pains trying to connect Lagos”.

To say the least, before Abiodun embarked on the road rehabilitation work, it had been hell for residents connecting Lagos less than 10 kilometres away. Even though the Lagos end, through the Osi Ota axis, had been tarred by the immediate past government of Akinwunmi Ambode, more than one year ago earlier, the Ogun ends were simply impassable. They could at best be described as death traps and at worst gullies. So it was understandable if the residents were trooping out to welcome the governor who had removed the death traps and gullies from the two roads. Now they can, as soon as the two roads are open, link Lagos without problems. Significantly, Osi Ota-AIT, Osi Ota-Ikola roads are only two of the roads Abiodun started across Ogun on his assumption of office on May 29, 2019.

Roads across the state had been dilapidated before he was sworn-in and the natural response for a progressive governor that he is, is to do something to, not only ease the pains of residents fast, but also to facilitate commercial activities between Lagos and Ogun states. Remember there are a thousand and one factories operating in Ogun but whose market is in Lagos, and because of the bad state of the Lagos – Abeokuta Road, especially at the Sango-Ota toll gate, leading to traffic jam of monumental proportion, residents and business operators in Ota have learnt to find alternative routes to connect Lagos. Osi Ota-AIT and Osi Ota-Ikola roads, ordinarily, should have provided the alternatives the moment Ambode fixed the Lagos ends of both roads more than a year ago but the impassable state of the Ogun roads didn’t allow that to happen. It took Abiodun only four months to do both roads as work did not start until around August, only three months after assuming office. The roads are part of the governor’s initiative to fix two roads in each local government area of Ogun as part of the efforts to rapidly develop infrastructure in the state. After Abiodun’s inspection visit to the two construction sites about 48 hours to Christmas, Osi Ota-AIT Road is now open to traffic, leaving Osi Ota-Ikola Road which is nearly completed and may also be open to traffic any moment from now. The residents are appreciative of the governor’s efforts to remove all impediments to vehicular traffic in the Ota-Lagos axis as one of them said, “Governor Dapo Abiodun is Godsent. We suffered untold hardship while the bad state of Osi Ota-AIT, Osi Ota-Ikola Roads lasted. Lagos-Abeokuta Road through Sango-Ota toll gate was a no-go area because of the traffic snarl at the toll gate occasioned by the craters on the road and the unruly behaviour of commercial bus drivers who park indiscriminately to pick and drop passengers, and thereby impede traffic flow.

“With the two roads done by Mr Governor, you can now drive to Lagos and back in record time. We thank God for using Governor Dapo Abiodun for making this happen.

But like Oliver Twist, Ota residents are asking for more. They are begging the Abiodun-led administration to give the entire axis a facelifts through the rehabilitation of some of the bad roads in the area. According to them, the area has been neglected for so long by the previous administration.The bad state of Sango Ota-Idiroko Road, for instance, is a source of worry to them. Apart from the fact that the road is broken at several points, this, combined with poor traffic control, causes traffic jam in the axis. Among parts of the road severely damaged, according to the residents, is the Obasanjo and Iyana-Iyesi section. But the most problematic part of the road is Ojuore where there is a roundabout connecting Iganmode and as well as the nearby Ilogbo junction. Being an international road linking Republic of Benin through Idiroko, and with the multiplicity of industrial concerns on that axis, the road is notorious for trucks carrying goods for different reasons. Add the trucks to the hundreds of private and commercial vehicles plying the road, Ojuore is a typical traffic chaos most of the time as it is usually locked down by vehicles entering the road from Lagos through Osi Ota and Iganmode, trucks and other vehicles heading to and from Sango, Idiroko and Agbara and those trying to join Ilogbo Road but slowed down by potholes at the entrance. Importantly, it should also be noted that this road serves Canaan Land, which harbours the Faith Tabernacle and Covenant University.

An overhead bridge would have been appropriate to resolve the traffic chaos at Ojuore but that can only happen on the long run because of the huge capital outlay. But in the short run, residents are begging Abiodun to consider the rehabilitation of the bypass from Obasanjo area of the Sango-Idiroko Road to Osi Ota such that motorists heading to Lagos from Idiroko, Atan-Ota and other communities in that axis won’t have to get to Ojuore before exiting that road. All they need to do is branch off at Obasanjo and link Osi Ota and enter Lagos. Residents want the governor to consider the rehabilitation of the Obasanjo-Osi Ota Road in his next round of roads rehabilitation. On scale, however, the residents believe that Abiodun’s rehabilitation of Osi Ota-AIT, Osi Ota-Ikola Roads is a sign of good things to come in the neighbourhood. And the public works bureau that the governor has put in place to ease the cost of road rehabilitation across the state will do the magic after this round of two roads per local government.

Other roads rehabilitations are going on in other parts of the state, including Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ifo, Ijebu Ode as part of the two roads per local governance programme.

The government has acquired more accolades with what it has achieved within such a short time frame. For instance, 236 schools are currently being rehabilitated across the state and as soon as this is completed, work will begin on another set of 236 schools.

And despite the huge cost outlay involved in the rehabilitation, the Governor also decided to lessen the burden of paying school fees or levies of whatever form by cancelling the N3,700 school fees imposed on parents in the state by the immediate past administration. In addition, pupils and students are enjoying the privilege of free books to booth.

Teachers were not left out of what could be described as massive reform in the education sector as over 10,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in public schools are the beneficiaries of a recent promotion exercise.

The government is also putting emphasis on housing with the 50 units of housing at Hilltop Estate Abeokuta, and the 200 low-income, mass housing units project at Ibara, all in Abeokuta, the state capital. OkowoDapo loan programme is another success recorded by the government.

The government’s efforts at tackling unemployment is also worthy of mentioning with the opening a job portal, which recordec over 120,000 names withiin three weeks. Businesses operating in the state are now posting vacancies on the portal, and there is a local content law in the pipelines that will stipulate that a certain minimum of companies’ staff must be Ogun State indigenes.

The government also set up skills acquisition centres across the state, a tech hub in Kobape, Abeokuta, while the state is now more secured than ever before due to the considerable steps taken by government to improve and enhance the security apparatus he met on ground.

This was done through the procurement of security equipment, including 100 ‘4x 4’ patrol vehicles, 200 motorcycles, communication gadgets amongst others to aid the police in their work.

With the achievements so far recorded by the administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2019, there is no doubt that indigenes and residents of the Gateway State are in for a jolly ride, especially with the recent passage of the administration’s first budget by the state House of Assembly.

In four years time, Ogun State would definitely live up to its status as the Gateway State with Abiodun’s Midas touch already visible everywhere.

Dr. Bakare sends this piece from [email protected]