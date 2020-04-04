But the shock that Judith suffered the same Saturday, March 21, 2020, is of a different nature. Like Helen and Samuel, she and her fiancé, Rufus Aplang, were also scheduled to have their hands joined in a holy wedlock the same day, but at a different location of the town – God’s Glory Ministry, Jos. Miss Julian Dogo, one of the bridesmaids told Saturday Sun that trouble started when the fleeing groom gave shocking answers to the pastor’s questions during the exchange of marital vows.

Her account: “Aplang was asked at the altar by the Pastor: ‘Do you take Judith to be your lawfully wedded wife, to honour and cherish and take good care of her, for better or worse, till death do you part’? He replied, ‘No’. Thinking that there was a mistake somewhere, the Pastor put the question again to him. But he was shocked when he replied, ‘Pastor, I heard you clearly and I understand English language very well. My answer to your ques- tion is still No.’ Then the Pastor said to him, ‘but you are well-dressed and came ready for this wedding.’ But he replied: ‘Sorry, I made up my mind 10 years ago to disgrace her on our wedding day.’ As soon as he said that, he walked out of the church, followed by his best man and his friends. Together they drove out of the church premises.” It looked like a movie drama was being acted except that this was real and happening live. Not even a reality TV show could have thrown up such a shocking scenario.

Judith was left wondering what hit her and what to do with the now broken pieces of her life and heart. How do you play the coolguy role in a script in which you were not properly briefed before you were chosen as a cast in it? Not knowing what to do and how to handle this shocking embarrassment, she slumped inside the church, out of shock, and was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Jos. Mr. Peter Sani, best man to Aplang, who narrated the incident to Saturday Sun described it as very embarrassing and shameful to him and the guests who graced the occasion.