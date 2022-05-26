In keeping with its resolve to institute continuous learning as an organisational culture, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), yesterday, commissioned its training institute at the Apapa Dockyard, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, its Managing Director, Mohammed Koko said: “Consistently upskilling and reskilling employees on whom we place a very high premium is our overriding objective as a management team, and our readiness to position them to be best in class, is at the core of what this training school sets to achieve. As most of us are aware, having in place a robust talent pool is a necessary precondition for operating efficiently in the fiercely competitive terrain that port business is.”

While recommending the facility for patronage by sister agencies in the maritime sector and other industry players who are desirous of a best-in-class training platform for their employees, Koko said that “the decision to invest so much in this facility took cognisance of our former employees, some of whom although retired are actually not tired. We intend to tap into their wealth of experience and institutional knowledge by inviting them as resource persons to train upcoming employees.”

Speaking further the Managing Director informed the gathering that processes were in the works to partner with the World Maritime University, Nigerian Navy Hydrography Department, Nigerian Institute of Marine and Oceanography Research, University of Lagos and other research and learning institutions in the area of curriculum development and capacity building.

The complex has the capacity of training 380 persons per time as it consists of a lecture theatre with seating capacity of 73, a large hall with seat capacity of 112, a mini hall with seat capacity of 50, another with 27 and six simulation class rooms that seats 16 persons each, a fully automated library, a computer training hall, a canteen with seating capacity for 120 persons and a hostel with 30-bed capacity.