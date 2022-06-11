Does age determine experience? Absolutely not completely. The journey into stardom comes with its hurdles, difficulties and so many life’s lessons.

Those who have reached the place of rest in their chosen fields have had undiluted and first hand loads of challenges; the smooth mountains they have had to climb, the fears they overcame and the sacrifices they have made.

Young techpreneur, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, popularly known as Trillbjm, is a wonder to many due to his accomplishments in Nigeria and Africa’s financial technology sector.

Trillbjm is the toast to the future of alternative payment solution in the world. He built Africa’s first bitcoin debit card, a feat that has further launched him into global reckoning.

Oyemonlan Oseoje is a highly coveted commodity in Nigeria’s fintech industry. He is a computer science graduate from the University of Lagos and holds a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications from the University of Michigan in the United States.

Trillbjm, who also holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People in the United States, is widely acclaimed as the youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO) in Africa.

The cerebral entrepreneur serves in the capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

Other digital companies whose have benefitted from his skills are: Gloverapp, Nigeria’s leading gift card exchanger; Hankdevice, a Bluetooth product for locating lost devices, and Rooomxix, a luxury wear store.

In 2020, Oyemonlan Oseoje co-founded BillerPay Africa, a crypto payment platform, and Nigeria Fashionnova, among other enterprises.

The genius started as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited, from there he moved to become a software engineer for Skylar Inc. In 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer, in the United States of America.

Sub-regional body, ECOWAS, recently named him as an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council. According to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

In what appears as an advice to those who want to give up, Trillbjm urged perseverance, emphasising that talent and being a genius do not guarantee success.

“Nothing in the world can take the place of perseverance. Talent will not; nothing more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost legendary. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Perseverance and determination are omnipotent,” Trillbjm posted on Instagram.

