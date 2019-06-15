For fast rising actress and filmmaker, Titi Joseph, to succeed in Nollywood, one needs more than talent.

According to the Mass Communication graduate, to thrive in Nollywood, quality training and capacity building are the watchwords. Aside producing her own movies, Joseph has featured in flicks such as Remarkable, Silent Tears, Dear Diary, and Colour of Rage.

“In Nollywood, beyond being talented, it is necessary to get trained. I agree with the common saying, ‘talent is not enough’. A lot of people are talented but when you have a desire to reach some levels in life, you have to get trained,” she said.

On what inspired her to become an actress, Joseph, who coached aspiring actors at High Definition Film Academy, Abuja for about three years, recounted: “Sometimes you don’t get to choose some things you love in life, they choose you. You just find yourself tilting towards that area. That’s how it started for me. It’s been a childhood love. I have loved acting right from my childhood. From primary to secondary school, I was involved in cultural activities, and church dramas etc.”