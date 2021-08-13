Ebuka Nwokeji 14, a young Nigerian athletics star based in Upton, Northampton in the UK has set his sight on becoming an Olympic Champion one day, following a glittering career so far.

The young boy was born in Nigeria and had his primary School as well as secondary class one in Nigeria, before being relocated to the UK to enhance his athletics and footballing potentials.

Since the age of 9, he has excelled in athletics competitions in the UK winning multiple gold medals in the 100m and 200m sprints and the long jump, reports the Northampton Chronicle, a daily newsletter.

The 14-year-old seeded athletic while watching the just concluded Tokoyo 2020 Olympics had said ‘ winning top medals and competing on the world stage is a top objective for me”. Iam looking forward to being an Olympian one day’.

The Quinton House School boy is the East Midlands County 2021 Under 15 Championship for 100m and 200m Sprint races.

Ebuka’s biggest fan is by far and away his mother Nnembu, who said: “We are really proud of his achievements. He has always been a determined young lad and we hope to see him on the world stage very soon’. “He carries himself really well in everything he does. It’s good to see him do well in his passion for sports’.

‘Before covid-19 hit the globe, Ebuka was ranked number one in the UK for long jump with a jump of 5.22 m when he was only 12 years old.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.