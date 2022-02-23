From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Despite assurances by Chief Executive, Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (MDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, that there would be adequate supply of fuel, scarcity of the product is yet to abate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Although, queues at filling stations are getting shorter, commuters still bear the brunt, as transport fares are still high.

Residents now resort to trekking to their destinations due to the hike in transportation fares. Last week, most commuters were stranded at bus stops, as there weren’t enough buses. The buses were trapped on queues at filling stations.

Investigations by Daily Sun showed that in some areas, black market operators sold the product for between N700 and N1000 per litre. Residents lamented that the high cost of transportation affected their daily activities, as it was very difficult for them to go to work. For those who couldn’t afford the high transport fares, the only alternative was to walk long kilometres to and from work.

On the other hand, some motorists, who were on long queues, some parking at the filling stations overnight, to fill their tanks, decried the refusal of most filling stations to allow them buy full tanks unless given extra sum, ranging from N500 to N1000. Some claimed that they were only able to buy fuel based on their relationship with the operators of filling stations.

A civil servant residing at Kubwa, John Akor, said: “It is only God that can deliver us. I don’t know what the government is doing because this fuel situation is becoming worse. They told us the other day that they will start 24 hours dispensation of fuel but till date, the scarcity is biting harder.

“We the poor masses are really suffering. I got home at 10:30 pm the other day because of lack of transportation fare. I had to trek to Berger and then hustled to get a cab to my destination at double the normal price.

“We have all it takes to be independent. God blessed this country with lots of mineral resources. Instead of us working on developing them, we prefer finished goods made from our local resources and sold to us at high cost.”

He pleaded with the Federal Government to repair the refineries to safe the situation: “We are suffering.”

Another commuter, Samuel said: “This story is better experienced than be been told. I left home as early as 6am because of the scarcity. I stayed at NNPC Junction, Kubwa, for more than five hours without getting a cab. I had to call my boss and tell him the situation, he then told to go home. It was a terrible experience.

“Most people were trekking. But it was impossible for some of us that were going to very far distances.”

A restaurant dealer in Utako, said before she paid N400 for transport to her shop but now it is more than N800: “This fuel scarcity will affect our businesses because before you know it, suppliers will increase cost of delivery of products. Government should please help us. It is no longer easy for us the commoners.”

Another commuter, Tersoo, said he spent N1000 instead of the normal N400 to his house in Dutse Alhaji.

Henry Yusuf was heartbroken after spending the whole night only for the fuel to finish at his turn: I felt like crying. After spending a whole night outside only to get to the point of what I was waiting for and I was told, it has finished.

“My eyes turned red immediately. People were all laughing, I joined them just to easy the pain in my heart. I was not even convinced that they didn’t have fuel. I felt they wanted to reserve some.

“They would always tell you, they would not sell for people with gallons. But where are those boys selling it like pure water on the roads buying fuel?

“Nigeria can never get better until we change our mentality. We all see any small problem as opportunity to make wealth. We have totally refused to reflect on ourselves because our actions are causing more harm than good.”

A taxi driver, Ikedichi, said things are very difficult now. He alleged that apart from the pain of staying at the filling stations they pay extra money to get full tanks:

“This fuel scarcity in Abuja is a serious problem. I spent almost the whole day at the filling station in a queue before I was able to get small fuel. They carry fuel about like pure water.

“We have no option but to increase the transport fare because of the stress attached to the business now. We spend two days in the station and a day at work. It will reduce once fuel is available.”

Evelyn Adah resorted to using cap instead driving to work; “I have packed my car since last week when this issue of scarcity started. Though, it is not easy but I don’t want my car to develop problem.

The fuel you see these guys selling is mixed with different things.

“The other day, my friend bought this black market. It did not take up to one hour and her fuel pump started misbehaving. I don’t want problem, I will wait until this thing goes before then I will start driving to work again.”