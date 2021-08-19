Taliban leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the unconditional release of political detainees from all Afghan prisons.

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said on Thursday that the political prisoners will reunite with their families on Friday.

“The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the release of political prisoners from all jails.

“The provincial governors will unconditionally release all political prisoners of low and high ranks from the country’s prisons and will hand them over to their families tomorrow,’’ Ahmadi tweeted.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on Aug. 15, ending weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the U.S.-backed government. (Sputnik/NAN)