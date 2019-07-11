God bless your pen

My brother, you have articulated it well. God bless your brain and your pen.

Charlatanism, chicanery and opportunism are the traits of the self-appointed Yoruba leaders. They are dithering because they want to be President in 2023.

I ask, where is the anti-grazing law of Osun, Ondo, Lagos and Oyo states? I excuse the new governor (Seyi Makinde) in Oyo State.

Our own governors pride themselves on winning elections riding on President Muhammadu Buhari. That includes our senators and other elected officials.

I do not know if we recall that Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, walked away from the Buhari name, actually stood against it and won the election. He risked life and stood with his people. He provided vintage leadership. He showed spine.

What would Chief Obafemi Awolowo have done? He would have walked away not only from Ruga and even from the National Livestock Policy, which has the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s imprimatur on it.

Awo would have sent a powerful legal team to support the Benue governor and his people. He would also have been preparing to provide legal counsel and support all the way to the Supreme Court anticipating that Miyetti Allah would appeal.

Our own leaders are licking the arses of their oppressors, claiming that it is wisdom. They are lying, dissembling. Spineless, rudderless time servers. Se politics na ni yen? (Is that politics?) God is watching and He will act. – 08033226574

Eye-opener

Your write-up; “Ruga: Rave of the moment,” Daily Sun, Thursday, July 4, 2019, page 20, is very encouraging and as well eye-opening.

More power to your elbow for more, while you remain under God’s high protective custody, in Jesus Name.

– Pastor Ezeh E. Ezeh, Enugu State, 09078005880

Ruga is evil

Thank you for this write-up. I have decided not to speak unless necessary about this confused, aimless and negatively sentimental government. But I guess our voice is making meaning and sense on the social media.

After all, within a week there have been exposures and reversals of this devilish agenda., thanks to all the “lazy youths” on social media.

Some people are still calling us armchair “speakers.” I advice them to buckle up as they are almost being edged out of their seats and zone unknowingly.

Ruga is evil among so many initiatives and bad policies of the present administration. I hope they do not blame this on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again (Jonathan’s administration). Awon oniyeye; Useless people. – 08090546066

Listening leader

It is a welcome development for President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the so-called Ruga project to allow peace to reign in Nigeria. It also shows that Mr. President is listening leader.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, Abia State, 08062887535

Osinbajo must repent

I read your article concerning the lies told by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in faraway New York, USA, about the level of kidnapping in Nigeria.

It is very sad that the once revered professor and pastor can lie so effortlessly and brazenly in an obviously failed effort to launder the image of the clueless Buhari-Osinbajo government.

This lying is getting out of hand. Is Mr. Vice President suggesting that all the daily reportage/carnage of kidnappers by our national dailies are mostly false? Is he saying that the media houses have joined the lying fray?

Osinbajo must repent, apologise to us and resign now before he squanders any honour that remains in him in his attempt to placate his Fulani taskmasters. There is a limit to bootlicking. It surely should not be at the expense of a well-trained Christian conscience.

If Osinbajo, who is the most senior Christian and perhaps the most learned in Buhari”s cabinet, can spew out such falsehood, then we are finished.

– Mazi Nze Nwata David, 49 Bexol Crescent, Abayi, Aba, Abia State

Laughing stock

It is very unfortunate and disheartening with the constant killings taking place everyday. It has become worrisome and our security agencies are not living up to expectations to find a lasting solution to these ugly killings.

Nigeria has become a laughing stock in the eyes of the international community; this second term of President Buhari should make insecurity a priority before the ugly killings get out of hand. Under this insecurity in Nigeria, investors would not come to invest.

– Chika Nnorom, Umukabia

Keep our fingers crossed

I do not really understand why some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are having issues with their traditional rulers. It started with former governor Rochas Okoroacha of Imo State when he removed the chairman of the state’s traditional council and installed another.

In Oyo State, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi had issues with the Olubadan of Ibadan. This led to his installation of new obas and baales, the problem is still ongoing in that state.

In Kano State, Governor Abdulahi Ganduje has issues with the Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido. It led to the splitting of Kano Emirate into five emirates with immediate installation of new emirs despite a court order.

There is a problem between Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and the Gbom Gwong Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba. Where are we going from here? You have said it all. Let keep our fingers crossed and watch what 2023 will give us. – 08062887535

Kudos to APC

The APC really put their house in order to elect their leaders in the National Assembly for the next four years. This prevented what happened in 2015.

Kudos to the APC leadership for the good work done to ensure opposition parties did not hijack the National Assembly leadership.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia

NASS: Of victories, losses

The PDP never lost because the party agreed to work with Senate Ahmed Lawan. So, the only problem they had was the choice of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the APC.

Daily Sun reported that Senator Ike Ekweremadu said he did not contest to win, but to make a statement that they (PDP) were not party to the election of Omo-Agege.

Methinks Ekweremadu did the right thing.

– Anthony Offiong, aka Jamaikan Mafian, Lagos, 07014674080