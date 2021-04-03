By Damilola Fatunmise

Beautiful and expressive actress, Zinab Bakare, has featured in over 80 movies. She has also produced over eight movies of her own.

In this interview, she narrates her journey into the movie industry and her plans for the future. Enjoy it.

How did you come into acting?

Acting is what I have always had a passion for right from childhood. So, immediately I gained admission into the polytechnic, I met my boss, Omowunmi Ajiboye; who trained me in her theatre group.

Would you say your journey to stardom was smooth?

I won’t say it was smooth because there is no job without challenges. But with God and the right people, I would say it was worth it because my boss was supportive all through.

Of recent, you shot two powerful movies that almost shut down the Internet. How did you come about the storylines?

I read through a lady’s story on the Internet and I picked one or two things from it. I called my director and script writer, narrated the story to them, and then we made the magic happen in The Law of Love.

Is Zinab Bakare in a romantic relationship with Kiki Bakare?

No! Kiki is my very good friend. There’s always this perfection that comes with us shooting together and I love how he interprets his roles.

You are a funny, crazy, beautiful diva; from where do you get all these vibes?

In fact, sometimes I get tired of myself. I do ask myself where I get the strength. I am just naturally high. I think it’s due to the Pisces’ blood running in me.

How do you handle male fans and have you encountered any embarrassing situation with any of them?

I try to manage my male fans as much as I can. I try not to be rude to anybody. Embarrassing situation? Not really, But you know sometimes fans can be funny, they just come to your DM and ask, ‘who is your boyfriend?’ ‘Marry me and your life will never remain the same. Bla bla bla…’

Are you truly actress Lola Margret’s biological daughter?

No, but she’s nothing but a blessing to me. She’s my godmother and an angel in human form.

How best do you relax?

I love going to spa or massage. I also love sleeping and eating good food.

What part of your body is the sexiest?

It’s my hips because I get a lot of compliments about it.

What is the most stupid thing you have ever done for love?

My boyfriend stopped me from wearing jumpsuits. He said I look super attractive in jumpsuits, and I’m only allowed to wear it around him. So, I obliged.

Is your new car a gift or you got it by yourself?

I got it with my hard earned money.

What is the best thing being an actress has done to you?

Being an actress has paved so many ways for me, and I’m grateful to God. I have never regretted being an actress.

Who is your role model in the industry?

My role model is Joke Silva. I love everything about that woman.

What’s your take on sex on the first date?

What works for me might not work for someone else. I’m not a fan of sex on the first date. But we have people who had sex on their first date and eventually got married. And it could be vice versa; it all depends…

What turns you on in a man?

I love men with height, good smell, and attractive feet. And good attitude too.

What is Zinab Bakare up to this year?

I have so much in the offing this year. I am dropping some mind-blowing movies this year.