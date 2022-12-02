From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has condemned the killing of Labour Party Woman Leader in Kaduna State who was shot dead in her home.

The women leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State, Victoria Chintex, was reportedly killed on Monday after gunmen invaded her residence in Kaura and shot her.

Her husband was also said to have sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Tallen in a press release she personally signed regretted that the latest killing has diminish progress made as the nation prepares for 2023 elections.

She said everyone including women have the right to choose and belong to a political party of their choice without fear of intimidation according to the tenets of the nation’s democracy.

Tallen said: “As we begin the 16 Days Action Campaign, we are again confronted with the sad news of the gruesome murder of the Labour Party Woman leader in Kaura LGA of Kaduna who was shot and killed in her home. It was learnt that her husband who was also shot survived and receiving treatment.

“When we think we are making progress as we move into the electioneering year, a woman and her family has become a victim. When will all of these nonsense stop?

“Every man, every youth and every woman has the right to choose and belong to a political party of their choice without fear of intimidation according to the tenets of our democracy.

“I therefore whole heartedly condemn this heinous crime and view it as an attempt to further intimidate other women lending their voices to amplify the differences in our democracy. Violence against one Nigerian Woman is Violence against all Nigerian Women, irrespective of political affiliation, creed, tribe or status.

“And so, on behalf of Nigerian Women and standing on one accord, I condemn in strong terms in unfortunate incidence which sparks of cowardice. I have no doubt in my mind that the perpetrators will soon be apprehended and brought to judgement.

“I want to state further that the times we are in call for caution and respect of our individual choices to justify our cooperate existence.

“As we mourn the untimely demise of our sister and sympathize with her family, we recommit to a Society free from violence and say loudly NO!!! to any form of violence against women.”