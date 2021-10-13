By Vivian Onyebukwa

Siju Iluyomade, the brain behind Arise Women, an humanitarian foundation, will lead prominent celebrities and leaders at this year’s “Arise Walk For Life”, a global initiative designed to keep people fit and healthy.

The theme for this year’s event titled, “I Choose Life”, is slated to hold on Saturday 16th October at 8am in clusters across different parts of the world simultaneously. This is in adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols. Each cluster will be having a minimum of 25 persons.

According to a statement by the organisers, the event will be streamed live online from the starting point to the finishing line to further encourage many Nigerians who could not join the exercise.

The countries to participate in this health work include the United States of America, Canada, Australia, African countries, among others.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports and Super Eagles legend, Daniel Amokachi, Olympic Gold medalist and sports administrator, Mary Onyali, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, popular Disc Jockeys, Humility and Xclusive, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, are expected to be streamed live online from the starting point to the finishing line to further encourage many Nigerians who could not join the walk.

Other notable personalities include the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Dere Awosika, Abike Dabiri, Bisi Onasanya, will join other governors’ wives to walk in clusters within their respective states.

They include wives of governors of Lagos, Ogun, Jigawa, Kwara, and Ekiti States.

“Arise Walk for Life”, is the flagship of “The Arise Women Conference”, a yearly programme, scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The initiative was conceived by Siju Iluyomade, a delectable Lawyer of over three decades. According to Iluyomade, the conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope for individuals regardless of religion, tribe or ethnicity, as it will be graced by prominent personalities including serving and former governors’ wives, wives of federal and state legislators, captains of industries, Politicians, business moguls, international guests and technocrats who will share from their wealth of experiences.

According to Iluyomade, this is the 13th year of putting together the programme and promised that this year’s edition will be a tremendous success.

Arise is a Non-Governmental Organisation that is committed to accelerating nation building through the empowerment of women in the society. It is a motion to propel the woman to economic gain and power. Arise has touched thousands of women through its skills acquisition/empowerment programmes, and have been passionate about the health of the women in the state. The vision of the organisation is abridged into key areas of influence such as healthcare, skills acquisition and empowerment, education, and leadership.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .