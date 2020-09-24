Paul Orude, Bauchi



The Minister of Women Affairs and Child Development, Mrs Dame Pauline Tallen on Thursday applauded Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for the prompt assent of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition law in the state.

Tallen gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

She said Governor Mohammed is the first Governor in the states of the North East to assent the law that will among thing, tackle gender based violence in the country.

“Your Excellency, I am here to appreciate you and the House of Assembly for domestication of VAPP law and we hope to see proper implementation, the cases of rape and gender based violence is still increasing even in Bauchi state, but the good news is that you are working towards addressing the menace,.”she said.

“I want to thank youe for your support to women through financial assistance and distribution of various types of machines. I acknowledge the distribution of food items to vulnerable groups by the state government during festive periods and COVID-19 lockdown.”

The Minister appealed to the Governor to increase budgetary allocation to the State’s Ministry of Women and Child Development in order to cater for the need of the vulnerable groups.

” I also appreciate you for the appointments of more women into your cabinet, Your Excellency, Bauchi before now recorded the highest number of out of school children, but you have now changed the narrative by taking the children back to school.”

Responding, Governor Mohammed told the Honorable Minister that his administration was doing its best and effort to reserve the trend of non participation of women in governance.

The Governor said the administration is working towards encouraging women participation in governance and will renovate all women development centres for self reliant and sustaining the economy of women.

“I am not expecting less from you my sister, whom I know for a longtime as a role model and as an activist on women development. Let me on behalf of the people and Government of Bauchi state thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for giving you the opportunity to participate in governance.”

“During your time, you have brought the issues of women to the fore and therefore your visit to Bauchi today is a something that is making us happy and it will be beneficial to women folk in the state.”

“The Honorable Minister, Bauchi is a very peculiar place and we are practicing democracy and yes the women folk have voted me massively and we have not denied them the opportunity because we have given them positions in the cabinet and other palaces which are key to women participation.”

On the assent of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition law in the state, the Governor said the state government will commence full implementation of the law without fear or favour to whoever found guilty so as to overcome some of the challenges faced by women in the society.

“We thank you for the visit and I want to tell you that our women in Bauchi are doing well, please extend our appreciation to Mr President and the First Lady of Nigeria, the mother of the nation we are federalist in Bauchi and we are ready to work with the Federal Government.

Governor Mohammed said his administration will set up an executive committee to work out modalities of domestication of child right act in the state to address the plight of children by reducing the rate of out of school children.