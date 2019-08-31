Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has vowed not to do anything that would create friction between her and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

Tallen noted that as Minister from Plateau she would collaborate with the Governor to create a peaceful atmosphere where Plateau people will benefit from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister disclosed this on Saturday during a press briefing with reporters in Jos, where she vowed to work with all sides, regardless of ethnic and religious background.

“By the Almighty grace of God, the loggerheads between Ministers and Governors will not happen during my time,” she said. “You know how I managed it very well during my first tenure as Minister.

“You know my stand and how I work with my Governor, I never went out of my way to fight with my Governor and I will never do that now.

“The Governor is in charge of Plateau State, his functions are clear. I am a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my functions are also very clear; therefore, I will never quarrel with my Governor; you saw the recent reception he gave me during my innaguration.”

Tallen appealed to Plateau citizes to accord necessary support to President Buhari and Governor Lalong In the interest of peace and developmemt in the state.

“I want Plateau people to give necessary support to the Governor, the progress of Plateau State is paramount to all of us, our functions do not clash in anyway. I, as Minister, am the ambassador of Plateau at the Federal level,” she stated.

“The Governor should embrace me and I will embrace him very well as my Governor so that we will work together for Plateau. If there is no unity, there can be no progress; there will be development where there is peace, unity and understanding.”

Tallen further urged Nigerian women to pray for the President to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.