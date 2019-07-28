Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Dame Pauline Tallen has vowed not to disappoint Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari in the discharge of her ministerial duties.

She pladged to support the Buhari administration’s anti-corruption crusade and its struggle to restore domestic security.

Tallen, in a press statement signed by her media aide, Shabul Mazadu, called on Nigerians to support the President as he works to deliver on his campaign promises.

She vowed to remain focused on pursuing the vision of the President towards providing a secure environment where Nigerians will carry out their legitimate businesses.

The statement reads:

“Her excellency, Dame Pauline Tallen, is appreciating his Excellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for counting her worthy of being among his ministerial list to serve her fatherland in the capacity of a minister of the Federal Republic. “Tallen sees her selection to be on the bandwagon of Mr. President’s patriotic, focused, visionary, disciplined, anti corruption and accountable driven administration, as an enormous honour done to her by President Muhammadu Buhari with the promise of reciprocating the gesture with all loyalty, commitment, determination, verity, patriotism and honesty in the discharge of her duty.”

Tallen said she will not let down the National Assembly for the confidence reposed in her during the ministerial screening, and vowed not to fail the country.