Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and United Nations Women (UN Women) have called for the cooperation of the police, judiciary, and other law enforcement stakeholders to tackle the rising cases of gender based violence in Nigera.

The Minister made the appeal when she led hundreds of women and other stakeholders to the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Police Headquarters, Abuja, respectively, as part of a 16-day campaign to end gender based violence against women and girls.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, the women placed a strong demand to police and judicial officials for proper legal structures that would help to prosecute perpetrators of gender based violence.

“We are here as mothers with tears in our eyes to seek your collaboration in the fight against the menace that is gradually swallowing the women folks in Nigeria,” Tallen said.

“We are here to call for an end to the scourge of rape and other forms of gender based violence against women and girls across Nigeria. We demand for proper legal structures to prosecute gender based violence perpetrators as well speedy justice for victims of rape.”

Director of Litigation, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gold, who received the women on behalf of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, assured the women that their request will be granted, urged the delegation to do more sensitisation so that victims would be willing to speak out with boldness.