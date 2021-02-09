A Lagos-based freight forwarding firm, Talod Ocean Airfreight Limited, has clinched the World Customs Organisation (WCO) International Certificate Merit award.

The award was presented by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Colonel Hameed Ali (retired), at the just-concluded International Customs Day Celebration, which took place in Abuja recently.

It was a moment of joy as freight forwarding practitioners, friends, business associates and well-wishers across the country poured encomiums on the firm.

They also showered accolades on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Aare Hakeem Olanrewaju.

Apart from being the pioneer Vice Chairman of the maiden Governing Council of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), the Talod Ocean Airfreight Limited helmsman was also the Chairman, Governing Council of the CRFFN during his second tenure.

The International Certificate Award was presented to Olanrewaju by the Secretary General of WCO, Mr. Kunio Mukuriya, at an impressive ceremony at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recently.

The WCO certificate award is an international recognition through merit to private organisations endorsed by the national customs having obtained a clean bill of professional practices by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) for outstanding trade compliance, qualitative logistics services and participation in the global trade initiative programmes which in the local parlance is referred to as compliant declarant/trader.

The WCO certificate merit award is an international award every duly established professional freight forwarding firms or practitioners aspires and look forward to earn in the course of their professional career.

It is on record that during the International Customs Day cerebrations every year, national customs are encouraged to nominate a national organisation which meets the stipulated criteria to represent Nigeria private sector in this category. As stated in the certificate, the award is usually given in recognition for rendering exceptional services to the international customs communities.

Olanrewaju in his remarks expressed delight at the award just as he lauded WCO and the management of the NCS for considering his company worthy of the honour given to the company.

The former Chairman of the CRFFN Governing Council also used the occasion to thank the management and staff of the company for their dedication to duty.

He dedicated the award to those he called “young freight forwarders” who are aspiring for professionalism and International best practices in all strata of the maritime industry.

He enjoined and encouraged them not to relent in their quest for excellence and professionalism in the practice of freight forwarding industry in the country.