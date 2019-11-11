Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, is dead. David-West was 83.

President Muhammadu Buhari who received news of his passing with shock has described the late Minister as a man with an indomitable spirit.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who said the consultant virologist of national and international standing, was his ally and friend, noted that the man he usually calls “the indomitable Tam David-West,” truly had an indomitable spirit.

According to him, the former Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, “had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own as an academic, author of many books, and social critic.

He commiserated with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

President Buhari prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to follow his example for the good of Nigeria and humanity in general.