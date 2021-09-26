From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, has hailed the dexterity and courage of Governor Samuel Ortom in tackling the security situation in the state.

Tambaya also commended the governor for always speaking truth to power to ensure that the federal government rises up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

The PDP stalwart who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday said if more leaders in the country would speak out like Ortom, the country would be better than it is today.

‘The problem is that many leaders are afraid to speak out in this country for fear that they would be trailed or made scapegoats in the long run. But this is a man (Ortom) who has damned the consequences and have continued to speak truth to power even in the face of stiff opposition,’ he said.

Tambaya cited a recent keynote address entitled “Emerging Security Situation in the South East: The Place of Good Governance,” delivered by the governor at the one-day lecture series organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Enugu Chapel.

He maintained that Benue’s anti-open grazing law which was initially looked upon as bad has now come to be adopted by many states of the federation as the best global practice of animal husbandry.

‘Governor Ortom has now set the pace by proffering a viable solution to the farmer/herder menace in the country. I am hoping that the federal government will also toe the same line of action and adopt the ban on open grazing instead of the opening up of grazing routes that it is currently canvassing for,’ Tambaya said.

He commended the PDP for finding Ortom worthy to serve as Deputy Chairman, Zoning Committee of the party in preparation for its forthcoming National Convention saying he is a round peg in a round hole.

