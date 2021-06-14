From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government has declared Tamburawa as the planned location for the siting of the proposed gas industrial layout under the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC’s) Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project.

The location is on Zaria Road in Dawakin Tofa, Kano State, according to a statement by the Kano State Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Garba, on Monday

He said the approval was given to the state government NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee (KNSG-PDIC) to set up a planning location at Tamburawa adjacent to Challawa Water Works where the Kano/AKK Terminal Gas station is proposed to be built.

He added that while a draft of the proposed layout has been produced, the state government has directed the state Bureau for Land Management to liaise with the committee and come up with final documents for the new industrial layout.

The Commissioner also revealed that the government has ratified the award of contract for the reconstruction of Challawa Industrial Layout Road network at the cost of N393, 237, 697.00 million.

He pointed out that the road is of vital economic importance to the economy of the state in view of its proximity to the ongoing construction of Dala Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki that is expected to impact on the development of manufacturing and industrial activities when it commences operation.

Garba further revealed that with the setting in of the rainy season, the council has approved the sum of N85, 230, 234.00 million for the conduct of the annual drainage clearance exercise in the metropolis.

The commissioner said the measure is to avert flooding from siltation of drainages as a result of indiscriminate waste disposal by people which affect free flow of water, posing threat to life and propert