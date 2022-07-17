(NAN)

Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado, Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement by Bashar Abubakar, Media Aide to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Sunday in Sokoto.

Gidado, who represents Sokoto South State Constituency, was received into the fold of the APC on Saturday by Wamako, the leader of the party in the state.

The statement quoted Gidado as saying that he and his supporters defected from the PDP for an alleged “lack of focus and trust from its leaders.

“We joined the APC and its leaders so as to team up and rescue Sokoto State from the failed administration of Tambuwal, as many promises made were not fulfilled.”

It also quoted Wamakko as expressing happiness for receiving the new member into the party and assured him of equal treatment.