Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appointed a former Sultanate Counsellor, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, as the State Commissioner for Information.

Galadanci was among 27 new commissioners appointed in a statement issued by Abubakar Shekara, Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the State Governor, on Thursday.

Until his new appointment, Galadanci was the immediate past Commissioner for Higher Education and onetime Gubernatorial candidate in the state on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.

Others assigned with portfolio include a former House of Representatives, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki as Commissioner for Finance and former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa’s son, Sagir Bafarawa as Commissioner for Environment, while the Ministry for Local Government to be overseen by the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya.

The statement said that the governor expressed confidence in their capabilities to be part of the team that will deliver satisfactory service to the people. “He prays Allah to guide them in their new tasks, individually and collectively,” it stated.

The full list of commissioners and the ministries:

1.Hon. Muhammad Arzika Tureta: Ministry of Agriculture

2. Hon. Usman Sulaiman Danmadamin-Isa: Ministry for Rural Development

4. Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki: Ministry of Finance

5. Hon. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III: Ministry of Home Affairs

6. Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah: Social Welfare and Community Development

7. Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu: Ministry of Religious Affairs

8. Prof Abdulkadir Junaidu: Animal Health and Fisheries

9. Hon. Bello Abubakar Gwuiwa: Basic and Secondary Education

10. Dr. Shehu Kakale: Budget and Economic Planning

11. Hon. Mohammed S. Arewa: Culture and Tourism

12. Bashir Gidado: Commerce and Trade Development

13. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa:

Environment

14. Prof Bashir Garba: Higher Education

15. Dr. Mohammed Ali Inname: Health

16. Hon. Isa Bajini Galadanci: Information and Orientation

17. Hon. Sirajo Marafa Gatawa: Land and Housing

18. Dr. Kulu Haruna: Science and Technology

19. Col. Moyi Garba Rtd: Careers and Security Matters

20. Hon. Bello Bala Bodinga: Youths and Sports Development

21. Hon. Kulu Sifawa: Women and Children Affairs

22. Hon. Umar Bature: Water Resources

23. Hon. Engnr Salihu Maidaji: Works

24. Hon. Sani Bunu Yabo: Establishment and Service Matters

25. Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo: Solid Minerals

27. Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe: Energy and Petroleum Resources

28. Ministry for Local Government to be overseen by His Excellency, Hon. Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State.