Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Mal. Abdullahi Sarkin Danko, as Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

Until his appointment, Danko was a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs.

Also appointed in the same capacity were Hajiya Amina Muhammad Jekada, the incumbent Director-General of the state’s Parks and Gardens, Alhaji Bandado Shehu Bandi, Head of Department of Fine Arts at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto; and Hussaini S. Gobir, a Director under the State Universal Basic Education Board.

According to a circular released by the state government, the four administrators were recommended for the appointments as a result of the existence of vacancies “created within the state establishments which needed to be filled for effective service delivery.”

“In this regard, experienced and hard working officers were identified and found worthy for the appointment as Permanent Secretaries,” the circular, signed by the state’s Head of Civil Service, Dr Buhari Bello Kware, stated.

Danko, a 1995 graduate of Education History from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto rose through the ranks from being a reporter to director.

Jekada, who bagged a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was employed in the state service as a town planner in 1992.

Bandi, who began his civil service career in 1988 as Assistant Education Officer has Bachelor of Arts and Master’s degrees in Fine Arts from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Gobir, a Bachelor of Education graduate, joined Sokoto Local Government Education Authority in 1990 and held positions there as Schools Supervisor and Head of Department of Planning.

All the appointments took immediate effect.