From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government has been urged to spearhead the exploration of oil in the Sokoto basin area of the old Sokoto State.

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the call on behalf of the governments of Kebbi, and Zamfara that made up the basin states.

Speaking at the first quarter 2021 public lecture series at the Usmanu Danfodio University (UDU), Sokoto, chaired by Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Tambuwal said the states were ready to collaborate with the NNPC in exploring the Sokoto Basin.

He said the initial unsuccessful attempt to seek oil deposits in Touareg basin, which predates Oloibiri in the Niger Delta, was that of ELF expedition 70 years ago.

He urged the NNPC to support such exploration, assuring that “we are willing and ready to collaborate with you in that regard. Whatever you want us to do as governments, for these states, we are ready to do that.”