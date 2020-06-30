Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) was fully committed to ensuring the financial autonomy of the nation’s legislature and judiciary.

Tambuwal who is also vice chairman of the NGF stated this, yesterday, when he swore in the new Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Khadi Tambari Usman, in Sokoto.

He explained that in his capacity as chairman of the NGF’s committee mandated to interface with stakeholders, including the Speakers’ Conference on the matter, the governors were unanimous in supporting the autonomy of legislatures and judiciary.

“I assure you and the rest of Nigerians, who are having some concerns that governors are opposed to the financial autonomy of these institutions, that I am yet to see that governor that is opposed to the independence of either the legislature or the judiciary.

“As a former legislator, I am personally in support of the process. It is only a question of working on the framework, because the ‘Order 10 of Mr. President’ came up with a framework for the judiciary, which excludes states’ legislature. And there are some states that are already having different frameworks.So, we need to harmonise and come up with a common framework that will work in the interest of these institutions,’’ he stated.

Tambuwal charged the new Grand Khadi to be upright and just in discharging his duties