From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governors of Sokoto, Jigawa and Kebbi States, Aminu Tambuwal, Mohammed Badaru and Atiku Bagudu are expected to visit Ekiti State on Friday to commission various road projects initiated and completed by the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon Akin Omole, after the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the Governors would commission the projects, as part of the activities marking the third anniversary of Fayemi’s government.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to Omole, the governors, would during their visit commission Ijan – Igbemo – Ire – Ilupeju, Oye-Ikun-Kwara State Boundary and Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi Roads.

Omole said: “The Commissioner said the council deliberated on and approved for the Rehabilitation of Township roads in the state, to be carried out by the Ekiti State Public Works Corporation through direct labour. It was approved that the corporation should expedite the works ahead of the anticipated high traffic during the upcoming festive period”.

Omole said the Ekiti State Executive Council at its meeting held on Wednesday, and in line with the provisions of the Chiefs Law (2012) Cap C5 Law of Ekiti State, approved the appointment of Prince Aniyi Sunday Aikuirawo, as the new Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti.

The appointments of both the new Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti and the Olufaki of Ifaki-Ekiti, have been authorized to be published as a legal notice in the Government of Ekiti State’s Gazette”.

Aniyi until his appointment, was the Principal Private Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi.

In a related development, Omole said the Council also approved the appointment of Prince Adegbenro John Falore as the new Olufaki of Ifaki-Ekiti.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .