The governor of Sokoto State and Vice Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called for unity among Nigerians regardless of their political parties, ethnicities and religions, stressing this will bring about radical development of the nation.

The governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, explained that the divergent opinions displayed by governors and the federal lawmakers on the amendment of the Electoral Act to accommodate Direct Primary for all parties didn’t mean that the governors were fighting with the National Assembly members or anybody, describing the development as democracy in action.

The governors, in the company of their counterpart from Jigawa State, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, were at various locations in Ekiti, on Friday, while commissioning road projects initiated by Governor Kayode Fayemi to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

The roads commissioned are the Ijan-Igbemo-Ilupeju, Aramoko-Erinjiyan and Oye-Ayede-Isan-Otun roads.

At the commissioning of the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road, Tambuwal, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), had stated that Nigerians should associate freely with one another regardless of their political inclinations, religions and ethnicities.

“The fact that good governance knows no political party makes me come down from Sokoto State to celebrate with my brother, Governor Fayemi to commission this road.

“You can see how we relate with each other and ourselves, it is about our people. Road infrastructure has value addition in the lives of our people, this is a good road project.

“Governor Fayemi even said it was constructed by a local contractor, this is good because we have to build the local contactors even when we patronise the multinationals.

“This road is important for the growth of agriculture, tourism, commerce and transport. We also know the value of the Ikogosi warm spring in the tourism development of this country. This road will make it easy for us to access tourism for people all over the globe, this is nothing but good governance.

“The fact that Governor Fayemi is providing good leadership has made other 35 governors under NGF have confidence in his leadership and personality.”

Speaking about development and party politics, Bagudu said: “We are very proud of the achievements of Governor Fayemi in Ekiti. He has initiated quality projects that can stand the test of time for his people and this is a hallmark of a good leader.

“I had also spoken about the issue of direct primary severally. The divergent opinion we had was democracy in action. The governors and the people had shown their concerns and that was what we did.

“We are not fighting the national assembly or anybody over direct primary, we were just making our views and concerns known on the matter.”

In his submission, Fayemi said the commission of the road projects were part of the fulfilment of his electioneering campaigns in 2018 to the people of Ekiti State that he would make road Infrastructure a priority.

He said his relationship with Governor Tambuwal should be a lesson to other Nigerians that leadership should be about the development of a country and its people and not about politicking alone.

On the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road, Fayemi said: ” I commend the contractor for the extraordinary diligent manner with which he delivered on the job. The last time this road got attention was in 2004 and later got dilapidated.

“We make this 13.5 kilometres road a priority because it leads to the tourism corridor of our state. The road will facilitate access to farms, Ikogosi warm spring, the gossy water factory, boost commercial activities and socio-economic activities of our state.

“We will continue to provide accessible and motorable roads to all our towns and villages. But we appeal to motorists to put safety first. We have to think of being alive while driving on our roads”.

