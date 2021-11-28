From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Sokoto State and Vice Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called for unity among Nigerians regardless of their political party differences, ethnicities and religions, stressing that this would bring about radical development of the nation.

Also, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, explained that the divergent opinions displayed by governors and federal lawmakers on the amendment of the Electoral Act to accommodate direct primary for all parties didn’t mean that the governors were fighting with the National Assembly members or anybody, describing the development as democracy in action.

The governors, in the company of their counterpart from Jigawa State, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, were at various locations in Ekiti, on Friday, while commissioning road projects initiated by Governor Kayode Fayemi to mark the third anniversary of his administration

The roads commissioned are the Ijan-Igbemo-Ilupeju, Aramoko-Erinjiyan and Oye-Ayede-Isan-Otun roads.

At the commissioning of the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road, Tambuwal, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had stated that Nigerians should associate freely with one another regardless of their political inclinations, religions and ethnicities.

