Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the moment is chairing his first meeting as the leader of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF)

The meeting is underway at Shehu Shagari House, the Sokoto State governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

In attendance is the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and governors of Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa and Delta. The governor of Zamfara is being represented by his deputy.

Other stakeholders at the meeting are some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), including the Director-General of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum.