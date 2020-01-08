Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on his colleagues in the northern part of the country to give premium to organising and hosting of cultural festivals.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello in Sokoto, the governor said this was meant to sustain the cultural heritage of the region.

The governor made the call during the 41st edition of the annual ‘Sabre National De Lutte Traditionnalle’ (Traditional Wrestling Festival) held in Maradi State of Niger Republic, on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Niger Republic Ministry of Youths and Sports in collaboration with the organised private sector as well as philanthropists inside and outside the country.

Tambuwal was quoted as saying that although many of such cultural displays abound in many parts of Northern Nigeria, he added: ‘‘but we are yet to harness the full potentials that they embed in the quest for national awakening.

“We could upgrade such cultural festivals like wrestling, which is in popular display in Northern Nigeria and standardise them in the manner Niger Republic has been able to do in the past four decades.

“Thus bringing all manner of spectators from far and wide to participate in the the Sabre fiesta,” he said.

The governor expressed hope that Sokoto State, which has been gracing the annual event for many years would continue to do so even after his tenure.

“As you all know, my predecessors have been coming to this country to participate in this fiesta every year. I have also maintained that tradition and I hope it will continue,” he added.

Tambuwal also harped on the age-long relationship between the people of Niger Republic and those of Northern Nigeria.

“This annual festivity also underscores the historical unity of Nigeria and Niger Republic, which has subsisted from the pre-colonial period till date,” the governor explained.