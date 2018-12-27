Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed appreciation to Federal Government on its commitment to contain rising security challenges affecting the state and others.

Governor Tambuwal made the remarks when Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiqque Abubakar, visited him in Sokoto, noting that the state faced cases of security challenges in frontiers with Zamfara State and Niger Republic border communities.

He said heads of security formations in Sokoto have greatly cooperated with state government on addressing many challenges stressing that effort also led to talks with Niger Republic authorities.

The governor said commitment which comprised furthering military interventions and extension of some special operations would surely quell the security challenges.

“On behalf of the entire people of Sokoto, we appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari on his commitments and interventions for safety of people and properties.

“We were under pressure of security challenges for the past three years from Zamfara axis, and recorded bandits killings our people in Tabanni village and of recent encroachment by unknown people” the Governor said.

“We belief that with cordial relationship and working as a team, we will greatly address this situation, ” Tambuwal added.

READ ALSO: Ajimobi’s wife donates gifts, cash to Christmas babies

Air Marshal Sadiq in his response said, his visit was on the heel of the Presidential Directives to ascertain security situations noting that he had earlier visited Zamfara and Katsina states.

He explained that the effort was to add value to the ongoing operations, through enhancing air facilities movements, fuelling base and other technical arrangements for the success of the operations.

The Chief of Air Staff said the operations was critical to ensure the country is secured and urged other security agencies to support them and work as a team against any group or person that may undermine the unity of Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to support the security agencies with useful information in order to achieve the desired objectives.