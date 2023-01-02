From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condemned and vowed to bring to book attackers of his motorcade on Sunday.

Suspected thugs had stormed the governor’s convoy with a hail of stones in the state capital, Sokoto while he was returning from a campaign tour of Silame and Wammako local government areas of the state.

No fewer than two vehicles in the fleet were damaged by the attackers, according to a source.

Tambuwal told journalists at the close of a stakeholders’ meeting with political appointees in the state that some of the attackers have been arrested and will soon be prosecuted.

“The matter is being investigated by the security agencies. Some arrests have been made. Rest assured that the law will take its course,” the Governor stated.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Hon Akibu Dalhatu, in a separate press briefing, the attackers’ gang leader, said to be on the watchlist of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the last three months for allegedly attacking their personnel, was one of those apprehended.

The Commissioner said Mai Adda also destroyed some vehicles in the Governor’s convoy and stole five motorcycles after attacking PDP supporters at the campaign ground in Wamakko.

Governor Tambuwal on his part said: “It is unfortunate that yesterday on our way back from Wammako, at the Senatorial office of Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, some hoodlums attacked my convoy on our way to the Government House.

“We cannot condone any culture of violence in Sokoto state,” the governor said while appealing for peace. We cannot afford to toy with the fragile peace in the state.

“I, therefore, urge all political leaders in Sokoto to eschew violence; and to advise all their followers and supporters, to go out and campaign peacefully; look for votes, and not perpetrate violence.

“As you know, we believe in peace. We have been preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto state, irrespective of political party differences, lineage or persuasions,” he added.