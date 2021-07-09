From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has condemned the blasphemy remarks allegedly made by a suspect, Isma’ila Sani Isah. The governor said such an unsavory comment about the Holy Prophet on social media platforms is unwarranted and ungodly.

The state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Isah Bajini Galadanci while briefing Journalists on behalf of the in Sokoto on Friday, also warned that henceforth the state government would not condone such acts against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) or any other prophet of God or His scriptures.

Tambuwal added that already his government, in collaboration with the security agencies and other relevant authorities, are taking necessary steps to ensure that appropriate measures are taken against the offender.

“Already the suspect has been apprehended and investigations are ongoing, consequent upon which he will be brought before a competent court of law to face justice accordingly.” He vowed.

Governor Tambuwal had cautioned against the politicization of the issue, saying that it is time for all citizens of the state to unite on matters such as this.

The governor commended the coalition of youths who inspite of partisan divides came together and approached relevant authorities, rather than taking the law into their hands.

Tambuwal therefore urged people in the state to maintain peace and order as all necessary measures are on course to address the matter.

