Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condemned the planned prosecution of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The governor also cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against succumbing to the pleas of his advisers to give Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), what he called the ‘Bukola Saraki’ treatment for the purpose of having their way at the election tribunals.

He spoke in Sokoto, at the flag-off of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) election campaign in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal said that after desecrating the legislature, the Buhari administration had set its sight on the judiciary in a brazen effort in order to return itself to power.

He noted among other indications of President Buhari’s fear of the forthcoming election, his refusal to give assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill) 2018 which he said, set a new template for free and fair elections.

The governor said: “I hope and I hope that the Federal government is not intending to frame up the Chief Justice of the Federation and give him the Bukola Saraki treatment.

“This same Federal government had tried to destroy the legislature with the trial of the senate president, but he was tried and found not wanting.

“I hope it is not true, and I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari not to destroy this country through this move.

“The CJN should be given the opportunity to defend himself.”

He noted that the moves against the CJN arose from fears that the judiciary would not support the APC’s intention to rig the forthcoming general elections.

The governor said that one of the indications of the APC’s inclination to rigging was President Buhari’s refusal to give his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 on three different times.

“I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari not to listen to those who want to set this country back,” the governor said as he observed that the PDP handed over an unblemished electoral template to him in 2015.

He added that President Goodluck Jonathan lost and handed over peacefully. He also urged Buhari to follow that example.

While urging the voters to vote PDP in the forthcoming elections, he flaunted his record in education and healthcare among others.