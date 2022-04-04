Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state earlier today visited Port Harcourt to condole his Rivers state counterpart, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike over the loss of his uncle, Elder Amos Nyeche.

Gov Tambuwal, also in his capacity as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-Governors Forum, on behalf of his colleagues, the people and government of Sokoto State, expressed sadness at the loss of the centenarian

He described him as a pillar of guidance and support to the entire family while he was alive, particularly in his capacity as the senior brother of Gov. Wike’s mother and the entire family.

The Governor prayed to God to forgive the deceased his sins and repose his soul.

Late elder Nyeche who died at the age of 104 was buried on Monday.