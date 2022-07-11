From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Sokoto State Governor,Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has condoled the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami over the death of four eminent people of the state.

Tambuwal, was in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital to condole with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over the death of four illustrious sons of the State in an auto crash on Thursday night along Yauri-Birnin Kebbi road on their way from Abuja.

The deceased were, late Dr Hussaini Abdullahi-Goro, a pharmacist; Aliyu Tanko-Nassarawa (aka Kwara), a former member, Kebbi State House of Assembly; Yakubu Magaji-Alwasa and Abdullahi Abubakar-Dalijan.

Governor Tambuwal on arrival in Birnin Kebbi, made a stop over at Government House , Birnin Kebbi and condoled with the State Governor.

The two Governors afterwards met with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) where they proceeded to the residence of one of the deceased, Aliyu Tanko Nassarawa (aka Kwara), a former member, Kebbi State House of Assembly to condole with his family.

Tambuwal in his condolence message described the deceased as humble gentlemen and a big loss not only to Kebbi but also Sokoto and himself.

He prayed Allah to forgive them and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami ( SAN) expressed sincere appreciation to Governor Tambuwal for the condolence visit and prayed Allah to return him home safely.