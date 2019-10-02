Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has dedicated his victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal to God and the people of the state. He also extended the olive branch to members of the opposition political parties, urging them to join hands with his administration towards developing the state.

The governor stated this while addressing supporters and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who converged on Government House, Sokoto to celebrate the victory with him.

Tambuwal thanked the people of the state for their persistent support and prayers since the commencement of the ‘struggle’, saying “there is no doubt that power belongs to God and giveth (it) at His will.

According to him, “I won the election and for no just reason, it was declared inconclusive; we all went out and voted again and we won. The APC and its candidate decided to approach the tribunal and today, by the grace of God once again we are tasting victory from the judicial pronouncement by the tribunal in Abuja.

“We have every cause to celebrate and be grateful to Almighty Allah, who once again returned the victory to me and the people of Sokoto State. In this regard, I appeal to my brothers and sisters in the APC to come together and (lets) put our efforts together for the benefits of the people of Sokoto State. I therefore appeal to them to join the people of goodwill in PDP to move the state forward,” Tambuwal appealed in his address.

The governor, however, thanked the election petition tribunal for its fairness in handling the election petitions and reiterated the commitment of his administration towards executing laudable projects in all parts of the state.

Also speaking, a former governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, appealed to supporters of all political parties in the state to support the governor’s efforts to develop the state.