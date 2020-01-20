Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto



Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to God and the people of the state.

He also described his victory on Monday as divine, saying it was a well deserved victory for the people of the state.

According to the governor, “I give glory to Allah for the gift of life and this victory. There is nothing else to say than to thank God and all the Muslim clerics for your prayers both at all the Jumaat mosque and the one organised at the Eid-ground.

“I thank you all for your support and prayers; may Allah continue to be with you and everyone in the state,” the governor explained.

Governor Tambuwal who arrived Sokoto at about 4 pm was received by a huge crowd of supporters at Sultan Muhammadu Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

He then moved in a motorcade with party supporters hailing him before he stopped over at the Government House where a special prayer was held for him by Imams of notable central mosques in the state.

Earlier, the residents of the state capital were thrown into celebration mood immediately the apex court affirmed the election of the governor.

Our correspondent who monitored reactions observed that many party supporters flooded major roads in Sokoto in celebration.